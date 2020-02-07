Global  

Sean Paul heading into the Love Island villa

Sean Paul is set to enter the 'Love Island' villa this weekend to host a Spotify party for the Islanders.
Sean Paul set to enter Love Island villa after dramatic recoupling leaves Shaughna heartbrokenSpeaking in the Beach Hut, he said he is "ready to bring the fire straight to the Love Island crew"
