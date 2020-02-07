BANG Showbiz Sean Paul heading into the Love Island villa #SeanPaul #LoveIsland https://t.co/F55aTXctgC 1 hour ago

Conroy Sean paul heading into #lovelsland to host a party 😂😂 i can't 'BREATHE' @duttypaul 4 hours ago

Some White Guy RT @laffychaffy: Sean Paul heading into the villa is as good a time as any to remind myself that he follows me on Twitter 😂 #LoveIsland htt… 4 hours ago

Evening Standard Sean Paul is heading into the Love Island villa to host a party this weekend https://t.co/vuepsR6GRF #loveisland 5 hours ago

Going for the 🏆 Sean de Paul is heading into the villa! Some party that's gonna be wow! 😎 #LoveIsland https://t.co/6rdcKZ95qS 5 hours ago

Kajol G. Sadaphule RT @GraziaUK: Sean Paul Is Heading Into The #LoveIsland Villa https://t.co/71RRhiEOC9 https://t.co/EcmyBkPeNy 6 hours ago

Grazia UK Sean Paul Is Heading Into The #LoveIsland Villa https://t.co/71RRhiEOC9 https://t.co/EcmyBkPeNy 6 hours ago