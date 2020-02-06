Global  

Twitter Reaches 152 Million Daily Users

Twitter Reaches 152 Million Daily UsersThe social media giant posted its first $1 billion revenue quarter on Thursday.
Twitter Tops 150 Million Daily Users, Reports First $1 Billion Sales Quarter During Q4

Twitter Tops 150 Million Daily Users, Reports First $1 Billion Sales Quarter During Q4Twitter is growing faster than it ever has, with the company crossing the 150 million daily users...
The Wrap - Published

Twitter says AI tweet recommendations helped it add millions of users

Twitter says AI tweet recommendations helped it add millions of usersIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Twitter had 152 million daily users during the final...
The Verge - Published


Twitter Tops $1 Billion in Revenue [Video]Twitter Tops $1 Billion in Revenue

Twitter reports it has topped $1 billion in revenue for its fourth quarter. The social media platform links its growth to an increase of monetizable daily active users now at 152 million.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:17Published

An Optical Illusion Blows Twitter Users' Minds [Video]An Optical Illusion Blows Twitter Users' Minds

This photo of an optical illusion has blown Twitter Users' Minds. Do you see a playful pet or an evil horse-pig hybrid monster?. With over 11,000 retweets and almost 40,000 favorites over the span of..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:54Published

