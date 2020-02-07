Global  

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes praised and comforted Phillip Schofield on today's (07.02.20) 'This Morning' as the show's co-host revealed he is gay live on the programme.
Eamonn Holmes' Phillip Schofield hot tub joke sparks fury on This Morning after he comes out as gay

Eamonn Holmes' Phillip Schofield hot tub joke sparks fury on This Morning after he comes out as gayEamonn and wife Ruth Langsford were presenting This Morning during the final instalment of the...
Tamworth Herald - Published

Phillip Schofield's coming out 'ruined' by Eamonn Holmes 'sleazy' hot tub comment

Phillip Schofield's coming out 'ruined' by Eamonn Holmes 'sleazy' hot tub commentEamonn Holmes has been criticised for "sleazy" and "tacky" remarks he made on This Morning after his...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Phillip Schofield: I'm gay [Video]Phillip Schofield: I'm gay

'This Morning' presenter Phillip Schofield, who has been married to wife Steph since 1993, announced he is gay live on the show today (07.02.20).

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 02:11Published

Phillip Schofield: I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay [Video]Phillip Schofield: I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay

In an emotional statement posted on Instagram, Phillip Schofield has announced he is gay. The This Morning presenter, who has been married for nearly 27 years, said in a statement that he had the love..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

