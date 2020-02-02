Global  

Pep: Sterling could be out for weeks

Pep: Sterling could be out for weeks

Pep: Sterling could be out for weeks

Pep Guardiola says Raheem Sterling could face weeks on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury - making him a doubt for the Champions League clash with Real Madrid.
Guardiola admits City can´t be sure Sterling will be fit to face Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be without Raheem Sterling for “weeks” and he cannot...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Sport24.co.za | Guardiola unconcerned by Sterling slump

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not concerned by a dramatic dip in form for Raheem Sterling...
News24 - Published


iam_pasam

the GIFT- 🦁🤴🏿 RT @indykaila: Breaking: Sterling could be ruled out for up to four weeks, which means he would miss the first leg of City's Champions Leag… 53 minutes ago

MilesOnside

Mike Bell Interesting if the all currently injured Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, and Raheem Sterling come back fit a couple of… https://t.co/Jr9dNCWHSp 54 minutes ago

footynew247

Footy News Manchester City could be without Raheem Sterling for four weeks after he suffered a hamstring injury in the recent… https://t.co/XEfxudTL1u 4 hours ago

