Pep: Sterling could be out for weeks 46 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:55s - Published Pep: Sterling could be out for weeks Pep Guardiola says Raheem Sterling could face weeks on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury - making him a doubt for the Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Recent related news from verified sources Guardiola admits City can´t be sure Sterling will be fit to face Real Madrid Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be without Raheem Sterling for “weeks” and he cannot...

Sport24.co.za | Guardiola unconcerned by Sterling slump Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not concerned by a dramatic dip in form for Raheem Sterling...

