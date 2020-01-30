Global  

"I'm 51 and gay, but I can't come out"

'I'm 51 and gay, but I can't come out'"I'm 51 and gay, but I can't come out"
Recent related news from verified sources

Five times Phillip Schofield stood up for gay rights throughout his legendary career

Phillip Schofield has been a fierce supporter of LGBT+ rights long before he came out as gay. The...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •Independent


Gay survivor of homophobic purges in Chechnya receives standing ovation at Sundance Film Festival

A gay man who survived torture in Chechnya received a standing ovation at the Sundance Film Festival,...
PinkNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

tinyangrysquir1

SmallAngryGayGoth @CorvusCorax77 Any insights you can offer, please do. I'm 51, closing on 52 very rapidly, and I'm basically a hermi… https://t.co/4J9p2oLVDG 19 hours ago

Forky422

Stephen Scanlan I'm 51 and gay but I haven't come out to my parents. I know I'm lucky still to have them both but I don't think I c… https://t.co/dbjVEVKigJ 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay [Video]Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes praised and comforted Phillip Schofield on today's (07.02.20) 'This Morning' as the show's co-host revealed he is gay live on the programme.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:51Published

TV Presenter Phillip Schofield comes out as gay [Video]TV Presenter Phillip Schofield comes out as gay

TV presenter Phillip Schofield has come out as gay. Phil sat down with his This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby to talk about the revelation after he made a statement about it on Instagram. The..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:42Published

