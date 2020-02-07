Global  

Malang Movie Review: रोमांस और थ्रिलर का अच्छा मिक्सचर है फिल

एक शिद्दत भरे पल से दूसरे शिद्दत भरे पल पर फिसलती फिल्म मलंग में रोमांच और रोमांस का सही तालमेल देखने को मिलता है। आदित्य राॅय कपूर और दिशा पटानी की जोड़ी रूपहले परदे पर कमाल लगी है और अनिल कपूर अपने पूरे फाॅर्म में हैं।
Entertainment News: Malang movie review - Here's what critics feel about Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur starrer

Check out what the critics have to say about 'Malang'.
Zee News - Published

Malang movie review: A romantic thriller that is high on thrills

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani live it up in this visually rivetting thriller
Khaleej Times - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsMid-Day



Malang | No Rating Movie Review | Aditya Roy Kapur | Disha Patani | Kunal Kemmu | Anil Kapoor [Video]Malang | No Rating Movie Review | Aditya Roy Kapur | Disha Patani | Kunal Kemmu | Anil Kapoor

Malang begins with a high voltage fight sequence and soon Aditya Roy Kapur goes on a killing spree; then a flashback as we are familiarized with Aditya and Disha Patani's love story.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:51Published

Public review of Malang | Aditya Roy Kapur| Disha Patani | Anil Kapoor [Video]Public review of Malang | Aditya Roy Kapur| Disha Patani | Anil Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani starrer-Malang’s public review is out. The movie released on 7th February 2020. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and has Aditya, Disha in the lead roles. Anil Kapoor..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:28Published

