South Koreans defy virus fears at mass wedding 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published The couples said they are unfazed by the novel coronavirusView on euronews The couples said they are unfazed by the novel coronavirusView on euronews

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources South Korea mass wedding attracts thousands despite virus fears South Korean groom Lee Kwon-seok was excited to join thousands of other couples in the latest mass...

Reuters - Published 8 hours ago



News24.com | PICS: In sickness and in health: mass wedding defies virus fears Thousands of couples - some in facemasks - tied the knot in a mass Unification Church wedding Friday,...

News24 - Published 4 hours ago







You Might Like