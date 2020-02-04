Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This Valentine’s Day You Could Be Having A Private Dinner In NYC’s Grand Central

This Valentine’s Day You Could Be Having A Private Dinner In NYC’s Grand Central

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
This Valentine’s Day You Could Be Having A Private Dinner In NYC’s Grand Central

This Valentine’s Day You Could Be Having A Private Dinner In NYC’s Grand Central

No chocolate, flower, dinner or trip could ever compare to this Valentine’s Day experience.

Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Grand Central Terminal is offering an exclusive Valentine's Day dinner for one couple

'Once-in-a-lifetime experience' has a retail value of $2,300
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.