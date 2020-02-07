Chinese nurse working in coronavirus isolation ward kisses boyfriend through glass door

A nurse working in the coronavirus isolation ward kissed her boyfriend through the hospital glass door in eastern China.

The touching moment, filmed in the city of Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province on February 4, shows the nurse named Chen Ying working at The Fourth Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine greeting her boyfriend through the hospital's glass door.

It was the first time they met in 11 days.

They can be seen wearing masks chatting and kissing each other through the glass door.

Chen planned to get married to her boyfriend on Valentine's Day before the coronavirus outbreak.

Now they made an agreement to get the marriage registration once Chen came out of the hospital.