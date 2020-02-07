Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chinese nurse working in coronavirus isolation ward kisses boyfriend through glass door

Chinese nurse working in coronavirus isolation ward kisses boyfriend through glass door

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Chinese nurse working in coronavirus isolation ward kisses boyfriend through glass door

Chinese nurse working in coronavirus isolation ward kisses boyfriend through glass door

A nurse working in the coronavirus isolation ward kissed her boyfriend through the hospital glass door in eastern China.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chinese nurse working in coronavirus isolation ward kisses boyfriend through glass door

A nurse working in the coronavirus isolation ward kissed her boyfriend through the hospital glass door in eastern China.

The touching moment, filmed in the city of Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province on February 4, shows the nurse named Chen Ying working at The Fourth Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine greeting her boyfriend through the hospital's glass door.

It was the first time they met in 11 days.

They can be seen wearing masks chatting and kissing each other through the glass door.

Chen planned to get married to her boyfriend on Valentine's Day before the coronavirus outbreak.

Now they made an agreement to get the marriage registration once Chen came out of the hospital.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.