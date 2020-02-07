Global  

6 Most Notable Oscar Winners Throughout History On Feb.

9, the 92nd annual Academy Awards will be hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Before the star-studded night, here are six notable winners in the award show's history.

1.

’Ben-Hur’ (1959), ‘Titanic’ (1997) and ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’ (2003) are all tied for the most trophies won during a single award season.

All three movies won 11 Oscar trophies in various categories during their respective Academy Award years.

2.

Walt Disney holds the record for most Oscar wins, having won 26 of the 59 nominations he received.

3.

Katharine Hepburn holds the title for the most Oscars awarded for acting, with four Academy Awards.

4.

89-year-old screenwriter James Ivory, who won an Oscar in 2018 for ‘Call Me by Your Name,’ is the oldest ever recipient.

5.

Tatum O’Neal is the youngest ever recipient, having earned an Oscar in 1974 at just 10 years old.

6.

John Ford holds the record for most best director Oscar wins, with four awards.
