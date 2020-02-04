Global  

Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa

The complete release of voting results in the Midwest state has been delayed for days.
Sanders claims Iowa lead, ahead of Buttigieg

Far-left senator Bernie Sanders claimed victory in the Iowa caucuses on Monday, citing internal...
Hindu - Published

Bernie Sanders claims victory in Iowa despite call for recount

Problems counting votes means the results of the Iowa caucuses are still unclear. Now, the chairman...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.com



ChapmanNancy

❌Nancy Chapman RT @SaraCarterDC: .@BernieSanders Declares Victory in #Iowa https://t.co/gHu3axUKyw 31 seconds ago

realstuart45

Chris Maga Q Nation Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa After Buttigieg Does So https://t.co/LGEGvbXRXg For the latest US and pol… https://t.co/W3oFDFc1R3 53 seconds ago

raycaldi

Ramon C Diaz RT @charliekirk11: Did you know: The founder and CEO of ACRONYM, the group that funded & launched the Iowa Caucus voting app, Tara McGowan… 1 minute ago

ChelseaBridgeWh

Chelsea Bridge Wharf @BBCPM @DrPippaM when are you and @naughtiej going to stop lying about the Iowa caucus results ? https://t.co/sdwbzEA72N? 2 minutes ago

kgduffy

Kevin Duffy RT @proviewsusa: 'Because I Got 6,000 More Votes': Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Caucus "From where I come, when you get 6,000 mo… 4 minutes ago

DiverRpvaller

Diver Tamarra RT @edokeefe: WATCH: How did @BernieSanders eke out a win in the #IowaCaucus? He explained today and we spoke with his senior adviser ⁦@Chu… 6 minutes ago


DNC Chair Calls for Iowa Recanvass, Still No Clear Winner [Video]DNC Chair Calls for Iowa Recanvass, Still No Clear Winner

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Tom Perez called for the recanvass via Twitter. Enough is enough.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Sanders, Buttigieg Take Top Positions in New Hampshire After Iowa Tie [Video]Sanders, Buttigieg Take Top Positions in New Hampshire After Iowa Tie

The Democratic presidential contenders are in New Hampshire making their pitches to voters ahead of the nation's first primary next Tuesday. (2-6-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:32Published

