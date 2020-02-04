Chris Maga Q Nation Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa After Buttigieg Does So https://t.co/LGEGvbXRXg For the latest US and pol… https://t.co/W3oFDFc1R3 53 seconds ago

Ramon C Diaz RT @charliekirk11: Did you know: The founder and CEO of ACRONYM, the group that funded & launched the Iowa Caucus voting app, Tara McGowan… 1 minute ago

Chelsea Bridge Wharf @BBCPM @DrPippaM when are you and @naughtiej going to stop lying about the Iowa caucus results ? https://t.co/sdwbzEA72N? 2 minutes ago

Kevin Duffy RT @proviewsusa: 'Because I Got 6,000 More Votes': Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Caucus "From where I come, when you get 6,000 mo… 4 minutes ago