Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa
|
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa
The complete release of voting results in the Midwest state has been delayed for days.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Far-left senator Bernie Sanders claimed victory in the Iowa caucuses on Monday, citing internal...
Hindu - Published
|Problems counting votes means the results of the Iowa caucuses are still unclear. Now, the chairman...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com •USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources