Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Google Maps Is Getting a Makeover

Google Maps Is Getting a Makeover

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Google Maps Is Getting a MakeoverThe popular app is undergoing a redesign for its 15th birthday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Move aside, Google Maps, Apple Maps and GPS: Why people still love their paper maps

Google Maps just turned 15 and Apple Maps got a makeover; but some people would rather stick with...
USATODAY.com - Published

Google Maps for iOS and Android is getting a makeover

Google Maps was launched 15 years ago this week (in beta, of course). Not surprisingly, Google is...
engadget - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

reaz_hoque

Reaz Hoque Google Maps is getting a makeover. As a software and app developer who utilizes GPS, this is exciting news to hear.… https://t.co/7TAzpcEuj5 32 minutes ago

newsburry

Newsburry Google Maps for iOS and Android is getting a makeover #Google #GoogleMaps #Android #iOS https://t.co/NOXAZcVKca https://t.co/Igyi2hsW04 3 hours ago

anthonyscyuen

Anthony Yuen Google Maps for iOS and Android is getting a makeover https://t.co/fDwDWYHPYI via @engadget 3 hours ago

Martin_Cook_

Martin Cook #GoogleMaps for #iOS and #Android is getting a makeover https://t.co/d59KeBEDLG 3 hours ago

NancySr95260823

Nancy Srivastava RT @Lucknowdigital: Google Maps is celebrating its 15th birthday with a makeover! Google Maps Is Getting a New Look and Other Upgrades For… 4 hours ago

Lucknowdigital

DIGISURGEON INFO SOLUTIONS LLP Google Maps is celebrating its 15th birthday with a makeover! Google Maps Is Getting a New Look and Other Upgrades… https://t.co/SJn21J6S8G 4 hours ago

Juchtervbergen

European Chamber of Digital Commerce RT @Juchtervbergen: Google Maps for iOS and Android is getting an interface makeover https://t.co/1lBJDAeHkL https://t.co/wRnibubebq 4 hours ago

bethanyanyalee

Bethany Lee RT @designtaxi: Google Maps is getting a design overhaul https://t.co/u3gvWn85D8 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.