Motorist finds car covered in thick sheet of ice as snowstorm hits Canada now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published Motorist finds car covered in thick sheet of ice as snowstorm hits Canada A motorist found their car completely covered in a thick sheet of ice as a snowstorm hit Halifax, Nova Scotia. This footage was filmed on February 7. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Motorist finds car covered in thick sheet of ice as snowstorm hits Canada A motorist found their car completely covered in a thick sheet of ice as a snowstorm hit Halifax, Nova Scotia. This footage was filmed on February 7.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Guy With Sagging Pants Paints His Ride in Parking Lot Occurred on January 27, 2020 / Wentzville, Missouri, USA Info from Licensor: "A few days after a snowstorm with ice, snow and water on the ground. I pulled up and saw it happening. It was 31 degrees.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 02:05Published 1 week ago Guy Dressed in Summer Clothes Sits Outdoors Drinking Beer During Snowstorm This guy, dressed up in a Hawaiian shirt, shorts, and hat, planted a deck chair in a thick layer of snow outside his house. He then sat on it and picked up his beer bottle, enjoying his drink in the.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:19Published 2 weeks ago