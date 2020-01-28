|
Motorist finds car covered in thick sheet of ice as snowstorm hits Canada
A motorist found their car completely covered in a thick sheet of ice as a snowstorm hit Halifax, Nova Scotia.
This footage was filmed on February 7.
