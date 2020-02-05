Dow Movers: DOW, VZ

In early trading on Friday, shares of Verizon Communications topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.5%.

Year to date, Verizon Communications has lost about 2.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 2.1%.

Dow is lower by about 12.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 1.5%, and United Technologies, trading up 0.5% on the day.