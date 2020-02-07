Nasdaq 100 Movers: TTWO, ATVI

In early trading on Friday, shares of Activision Blizzard, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.4%.

Year to date, Activision Blizzard, registers a 3.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Take-Two Interactive Software, trading down 10.8%.

Take-Two Interactive Software is lower by about 6.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verisign, trading down 4.4%, and Workday, trading up 2.1% on the day.