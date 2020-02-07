Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Public Review| 'Shikara'

Public Review| 'Shikara'

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Public Review| 'Shikara'

Public Review| 'Shikara'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial "Shikara" finally hit the silver screens today.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bkarsevak56

Bhagwa Karsevak RT @DeepikaBhardwaj: A Kashmiri Pandit breaks down during public screening of #Shikara accusing VVC of twisting story for commercial gains.… 9 seconds ago

RADavidson6

RA_Davidson #RightMatters RT @BobCusack: The Hill is conducting a meticulous review of opinion columns written by John Solomon on the subject of Ukraine that will be… 20 seconds ago

HealtheHealth

WealtheHealth RT @rahulpandita: In the first public screening of #shikara the actors and the director receive a standing from Kashmiri Pandit refugees fo… 37 seconds ago

wissamaoun1

Wissam Aoun RT @MelissaWasserma: Excited that my article (co-authored with @MichaelFrakes2 ) that examines whether patent examiners procrastinate and t… 2 minutes ago

lindahaslett

linda haslett RT @HargreavesBC: .@fordnation wastes public $ to fill private coffers on math teacher testing https://t.co/8YyTDlzKG9 @eqao lit review sho… 6 minutes ago

217Showers

Champaign Showers RT @champaigncity: The City of Champaign seeks citizen input regarding community needs for preparation of the 2020-2024 Five Year Consolida… 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Public review of Shikara | Vidhu Vinod Chopra | Sadia | Aadil Khan [Video]Public review of Shikara | Vidhu Vinod Chopra | Sadia | Aadil Khan

Public review of Shikara is out. The movie, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is a story about Kashmiri pandits. Moviegoers loved the movie and said the film gives a strong message.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.