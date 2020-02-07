Public Review| 'Shikara'



Tweets about this Bhagwa Karsevak RT @DeepikaBhardwaj: A Kashmiri Pandit breaks down during public screening of #Shikara accusing VVC of twisting story for commercial gains.… 9 seconds ago RA_Davidson #RightMatters RT @BobCusack: The Hill is conducting a meticulous review of opinion columns written by John Solomon on the subject of Ukraine that will be… 20 seconds ago WealtheHealth RT @rahulpandita: In the first public screening of #shikara the actors and the director receive a standing from Kashmiri Pandit refugees fo… 37 seconds ago Wissam Aoun RT @MelissaWasserma: Excited that my article (co-authored with @MichaelFrakes2 ) that examines whether patent examiners procrastinate and t… 2 minutes ago linda haslett RT @HargreavesBC: .@fordnation wastes public $ to fill private coffers on math teacher testing https://t.co/8YyTDlzKG9 @eqao lit review sho… 6 minutes ago Champaign Showers RT @champaigncity: The City of Champaign seeks citizen input regarding community needs for preparation of the 2020-2024 Five Year Consolida… 7 minutes ago