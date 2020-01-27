Valentine's Day is a Great Day to Swipe on Dating Apps 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:56s - Published Valentine's Day is a Great Day to Swipe on Dating Apps If you’re single on Valentine’s day and longing for a partner, turning to your favorite rom com while ordering take out on the holiday might sound like a perfect plan. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this South Padre Island The After Party band will be LIVE @ Bar Louie #SouthPadreIsland on Valentine's Day Weekend! Join us on February 13… https://t.co/dRExQuWHB0 2 minutes ago RCSWMA Looking for a Green Valentine's Day gift idea even better than cut flowers? - Give a potted plant instead! Plants… https://t.co/IxK8minFAZ 3 minutes ago Godfather RT @zahraloum: if you’re having***valentine’s day. have some for me too 4 minutes ago Vincenzo's Waterloo 👉LOOK ♥️ Heart shaped ♥️Red Pepper fresh ravioli, filled with spinach & ricotta. Great idea for a special Valenti… https://t.co/RhAa0cYLLQ 4 minutes ago Linda Nightingale RT @falorac13: Great Valentine Read! Evan steals gnomes, Granny bakes bribes, Kate writes slogans. Enter handsome rookie cop to solve a pet… 5 minutes ago Ebireri Peter @djcuppymusic @DejiAbubakar Make Valentine a great one #UnleashYourBold 6 minutes ago ziza 🐻 @saintchangkyun what a great way to spend Valentine’s 😪 6 minutes ago Ashish #ThodaStyleThodaSmile contest is such an amazing and exciting opportunity for couples to make this Valentine's Day… https://t.co/C0yKa4eS2z 6 minutes ago