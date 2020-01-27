Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Valentine's Day is a Great Day to Swipe on Dating Apps

Valentine's Day is a Great Day to Swipe on Dating Apps

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Valentine's Day is a Great Day to Swipe on Dating Apps

Valentine's Day is a Great Day to Swipe on Dating Apps

If you’re single on Valentine’s day and longing for a partner, turning to your favorite rom com while ordering take out on the holiday might sound like a perfect plan.

Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sopadreisland

South Padre Island The After Party band will be LIVE @ Bar Louie #SouthPadreIsland on Valentine's Day Weekend! Join us on February 13… https://t.co/dRExQuWHB0 2 minutes ago

GreenUpRockland

RCSWMA Looking for a Green Valentine's Day gift idea even better than cut flowers? - Give a potted plant instead! Plants… https://t.co/IxK8minFAZ 3 minutes ago

Ganzo_the_great

Godfather RT @zahraloum: if you’re having***valentine’s day. have some for me too 4 minutes ago

VincenzosTweet

Vincenzo's Waterloo 👉LOOK ♥️ Heart shaped ♥️Red Pepper fresh ravioli, filled with spinach & ricotta. Great idea for a special Valenti… https://t.co/RhAa0cYLLQ 4 minutes ago

LNightingale

Linda Nightingale RT @falorac13: Great Valentine Read! Evan steals gnomes, Granny bakes bribes, Kate writes slogans. Enter handsome rookie cop to solve a pet… 5 minutes ago

nelson_22666

Ebireri Peter @djcuppymusic @DejiAbubakar Make Valentine a great one #UnleashYourBold 6 minutes ago

arrbucko

ziza 🐻 @saintchangkyun what a great way to spend Valentine’s 😪 6 minutes ago

sethiashish6

Ashish #ThodaStyleThodaSmile contest is such an amazing and exciting opportunity for couples to make this Valentine's Day… https://t.co/C0yKa4eS2z 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Move Over Roses, Pickle Bouquets Are Apparently A Thing Now! [Video]Move Over Roses, Pickle Bouquets Are Apparently A Thing Now!

It looks like pickles are trending this year! Time to say goodbye to the dozen roses, and say hello to our favorite green, slimy, movie theater snack. Is Valentine’s Day a really &apos;big..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:50Published

Last Minute Gifts For Every Type of Valentine [Video]Last Minute Gifts For Every Type of Valentine

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching but it’s not too late to buy your sweetie a great gift. We have a few ideas for every personality!

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.