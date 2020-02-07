Emergency services seen leaving scene of cruise ship in New Jersey after passengers screened for coronavirus

This was the moment emergency services in Bayonne, New Jersey was seen in a convoy after it was reported suspected victims of coronavirus were onboard a cruise ship seen in the background.

Shot today (February 7), the Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas vessel was docked in Bayonne.

The filmer was on the school run, while the emergency services including an all-black SUV was seen in the convoy of ambulances.

The alarm was raised causing immediate screenings of suspected passengers for coronavirus.