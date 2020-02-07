Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > White House Confirms Death Of Al-Qaeda Leader In Yemen

White House Confirms Death Of Al-Qaeda Leader In Yemen

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
White House Confirms Death Of Al-Qaeda Leader In Yemen

White House Confirms Death Of Al-Qaeda Leader In Yemen

According to a statement from President Donald Trump, Qasim al-Rimi was killed by a U.S. counterterrorism operation in Yemen.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

White House Confirms Killing of Terrorist Leader in Yemen

The statement came about a week after initial reports that the United States believed it had killed...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •NewsyMid-DayeuronewsFOXNews.com


White House announces al-Qaida leader tied to NAS Pensacola shooting has been killed

The White House said the founder of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula or AQAP, Qassim al-Rimi, was...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NPRFOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

mommajo53

mommajo RT @FoxFriendsFirst: TERROR TAKE DOWN: The White House confirms the death of the al Qaeda leader responsible for the Pensicola Naval Base a… 11 minutes ago

EllieTo12578685

Megalomaniac Patriot Bye!! #White House confirms death of al-Qaeda leader in Yemen https://t.co/NEkec6Ha1V 23 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy Confirmation comes after The New York Times cited multiple U.S. officials who said they believed al-Rimi died in a… https://t.co/w3oziOZ6t5 32 minutes ago

Captivate

Captivate The leader and co-founder of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, Qassim al-Rimi, was killed during a counterterroris… https://t.co/sHWjeL8dlD 36 minutes ago

Charly_Fraley

🥀CharlyFraley RT @GrizzlyJoeShow: White House confirms death of AQAP leader | FDD’s Long War Journal https://t.co/rjksTLagUf 42 minutes ago

GrizzlyJoeShow

Grizzly Joe 🇺🇸🇮🇱 White House confirms death of AQAP leader | FDD’s Long War Journal https://t.co/rjksTLagUf 48 minutes ago

HASHEM02404786

HASHEM RT @p_vanostaeyen: White House confirms death of AQAP leader (by @thomasjoscelyn) https://t.co/Sluxi1HkGT 49 minutes ago

LorenzoKristia2

Lorenzo Christian RT @France24_en: ▶️ White House confirms death of al-Qaeda leader in Yemen https://t.co/wjVruj5E2M https://t.co/LFg1fmmYSp 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.