Thunberg heads to protest in Arctic Lapland

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has expand her campaign to Swedish Lapland, learning about how climate change is affecting the Arctic region.

Emer McCarthy reports.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg took part in a climate protest in Jokkmokk in northern Swedish Lapland on Friday (February 7).

Telling the local Sami people that her 'Fridays for Future' movement stands behind indigenous people around the world.

(SOUNDBITE)(Swedish) SWEDISH CLIMATE ACTIVIST, GRETA THUNBERG, SAYING: "Indigenous people all over the world are usually the ones who are hit first and worst (by effects of climate change) but they are also the ones who are leading the fight against it and show the greatest resistance.

We stand in solidarity with your fight because it's our fight too.

Indigenous people are on the the front-line and we support you.

We stand behind you." The 17-year-old was invited by a Sami youth organisation to learn more about their culture and language, and hear from them how the Arctic region is affected by climate change.

According to research for the intergovernmental Arctic Council, average temperatures in the Arctic region have risen more than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6°F) since pre-industrial times, twice as fast as the world average.




