Pasadena Man Charged In Shooting Of 2 Detectives In Anne Arundel County

Pasadena Man Charged In Shooting Of 2 Detectives In Anne Arundel County

Pasadena Man Charged In Shooting Of 2 Detectives In Anne Arundel County

A 22-year-old Pasadena man is being charged in the shooting of two Anne Arundel County Police detectives and the murder of a Glen Burnie man.

Katie Johnston reports.
