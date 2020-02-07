Pasadena Man Charged In Shooting Of 2 Detectives In Anne Arundel County 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:21s - Published Pasadena Man Charged In Shooting Of 2 Detectives In Anne Arundel County A 22-year-old Pasadena man is being charged in the shooting of two Anne Arundel County Police detectives and the murder of a Glen Burnie man. Katie Johnston reports.

