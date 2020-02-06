Twitter Tops $1 Billion in Revenue

The social media platform links its growth to an increase of monetizable daily active users now at 152 million.

Twitter reports it has topped $1 billion in revenue for its fourth quarter.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE), the company that owns the New York Stock Exchange, said...

Reuters is reporting that, for the the first time ever, Twitter has brought in $1 billion in revenue...

FilingSearch @Twitter Tops Expectations With First $1 Billion Quarterly #revenue #Twitter revenue reached $1.01 billion, up 11%… https://t.co/GJZYxcIHyi 11 hours ago

Juergen Wagner Twitter tops expectations with first $1 billion quarterly revenue, but outlook lags - Reuters https://t.co/EYZL6ht9yE via @nuzzel 8 hours ago

Baker Machado Happy National #FettuccineAlfredoDay ! Here are your @cheddar business headlines for February 7. - Google under in… https://t.co/IGUgzN2NxU 3 hours ago

Elizabeth🦉 RT @BakerMachado : Happy National #FettuccineAlfredoDay ! Here are your @cheddar business headlines for February 7. - Google under investig… 3 hours ago

Real business info Pinterest revenue tops $1 billion but profit proves elusive - For more information : https://t.co/1M7ECUG8s5 - don'… https://t.co/ythuhjRFvn 38 minutes ago

มิ้วกี้เวย์~ ☆ RT @Reuters : Twitter tops expectations with first $1 billion quarterly revenue, but outlook lags https://t.co/RCdAFGnKmz by @eculliford $TW… 35 minutes ago