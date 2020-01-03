Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Around Town - MSU Women's Basketball vs. Rutgers - 2/7/20

Around Town - MSU Women's Basketball vs. Rutgers - 2/7/20

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Around Town - MSU Women's Basketball vs. Rutgers - 2/7/20

Around Town - MSU Women's Basketball vs. Rutgers - 2/7/20

You can support MSU's Women's Basketball Team as they take on Rutgers University.

The game is happening on Thursday February 13 at the Breslin Center.

Tip off is at 7PM.

Tickets start at $10.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

elevenbravo138

Bill Carroll RT @UDubuqueSports: The Spartans have a busy Saturday around town! 10 a.m. - UD Duals in Stoltz 10:30 a.m. - Sol Butler Classic in CRWC 2/… 2 days ago

allvolgbo

allvolgbo @TheKevinDent @RitaPanahi @AriFleischer Get the quote correct if you are going for sarcasm..he said if you are rich… https://t.co/opC68Lygx4 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Around Town - MSU Women's Basketball vs. Rutgers - 2/7/20 [Video]Around Town - MSU Women's Basketball vs. Rutgers - 2/7/20

You can support MSU&apos;s Women&apos;s Basketball Team as they take on Rutgers University. The game is happening on Thursday February 13 at the Breslin Center. Tip off is at 7PM. Tickets start..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:27Published

Around Town - MSU Basketball vs. U of M [Video]Around Town - MSU Basketball vs. U of M

Basketball fans you'll want to listen up. MSU plays U of M this Sunday. The matchup between the Spartans and Wolverines begins at 1:30 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. For tickets you can head to..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 00:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.