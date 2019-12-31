Tech News to Know: Netflix, IGTV, Google Maps and more! 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published Tech News to Know: Netflix, IGTV, Google Maps and more! From Netflix finally making the change we've all been waiting for to Google Maps getting a 15th birthday facelift - here's the latest tech news that popped up on our radar this week!

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this COLT - Conseil & Observatoire du Long Terme You season 3: release date, cast and what we know about the Netflix drama's return You season 3 is coming to Netfli… https://t.co/29muskfgm6 8 hours ago COLT - Conseil & Observatoire du Long Terme The Witcher season 2: release date, story, and what we know The Witcher season 2 is coming to Netflix in 2021, and… https://t.co/a3ATB7voxk 1 day ago TECHdotMN Did you know you can buy a car & have it delivered to you all while binging your latest Netflix obsession? What a w… https://t.co/OtD8FGy12s 3 days ago