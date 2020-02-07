Warm Up the Right Way Before Your Next Workout

PGA TOUR Pro Scott Stallings talks about how he intuitively warms up before all his workouts.

- [Man] The amount of time that I warm up,truly varies by the day.You know, some days it's five minutes,some days it's almost an hour.It kinda depends on whenI've been traveling,how much I've been playing,how much I've been training.And you know some days it's incorporatedall the way into the workoutand you know, a day like today,I mean we're probably you know,in that 20, 25 minute range.