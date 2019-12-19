Antarctica Just Hit 65 Degrees Fahrenheit, It's Hottest Day On Record



Recent related videos from verified sources Australia's state of New South Wales declares second state of emergency The Australian state of New South Wales declared a state of emergency for the second time in two months. According to CNN, firefighters are battling nearly 100 active fires during a record-breaking.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published on December 20, 2019 Australia's State Of New South Wales Declares Second State Of Emergency The Australian state of New South Wales declared a state of emergency for the second time in two months. According to CNN, firefighters are battling nearly 100 active fires during a record-breaking.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published on December 19, 2019