Antarctica Just Hit 65 Degrees Fahrenheit, It's Hottest Day On Record

Antarctica Just Hit 65 Degrees Fahrenheit, It's Hottest Day On RecordAntarctica just hit 65 degrees Fahrenheit, it’s hottest day on record.
Argentine Antarctica has hottest day on record

Argentine Antarctica has hottest day on recordBuenos Aires (AFP) Feb 7, 2020 Argentine Antarctica had its hottest day on record Thursday since...
Terra Daily - Published


