What you need to know: Feb. 7

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Shasta county deputies say they confronted a man with a stolen shotgun in the yard of a home on shasta street, in the city of shasta lake.

Deputies arrested marcus williams for possession of stolen property and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.### attorneys for camp fire victims hired investigators who now say they found an active and faulty power line..

Near the place where the camp fire ignited.

'pg&e' says throughout the inspection process, it addressed and repaired conditions that posed an immediate safety risk right away.

### city leaders say plans are now in motion to present a proposal to chico city council for a sewage utility rate increase.

The wastewater treatment plant has been processing additional sewage due to the population increase caused by the camp fire.## red bluff may be moving forward with a new homeless shelter.

City council is considering several sites-- including the land behind raleys, the tehama county courthouse or a site near the red bluff airport.

Team members from the department of fish and wildlife say they found an endangered gray wolf dead.

The associated press reports that there are fewer than a dozen wolves in our state.#### oroville city councilmembers voted unamiously to finalize a new law, banning flavored tobacco products within the city it takes effect on february 21st -- oroville is just one of 60 california communities to take this step.

Chico also passed a ban.

##