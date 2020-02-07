Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What you need to know: Feb. 7

What you need to know: Feb. 7

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
What you need to know: Feb. 7

What you need to know: Feb. 7

Good morning, North State!

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Feb.

7.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

What you need to know: Feb. 7

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Shasta county deputies say they confronted a man with a stolen shotgun in the yard of a home on shasta street, in the city of shasta lake.

Deputies arrested marcus williams for possession of stolen property and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.### attorneys for camp fire victims hired investigators who now say they found an active and faulty power line..

Near the place where the camp fire ignited.

'pg&amp;e' says throughout the inspection process, it addressed and repaired conditions that posed an immediate safety risk right away.

### city leaders say plans are now in motion to present a proposal to chico city council for a sewage utility rate increase.

The wastewater treatment plant has been processing additional sewage due to the population increase caused by the camp fire.## red bluff may be moving forward with a new homeless shelter.

City council is considering several sites-- including the land behind raleys, the tehama county courthouse or a site near the red bluff airport.

Team members from the department of fish and wildlife say they found an endangered gray wolf dead.

The associated press reports that there are fewer than a dozen wolves in our state.#### oroville city councilmembers voted unamiously to finalize a new law, banning flavored tobacco products within the city it takes effect on february 21st -- oroville is just one of 60 california communities to take this step.

Chico also passed a ban.

##



Recent related news from verified sources

New Ruthless Aggression docuseries coming to WWE Network on Feb. 16

WWE Network’s newest original series, detailing WWE’s transformative Ruthless Aggression Era of...
FOX Sports - Published

Toyota keeps China plant output stopped through Feb. 16 as virus hits supply, logistics

Toyota Motor Corp on Friday said production at all of its plants in China would remain suspended...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

QZisman

quandre zisman “just need to know what that***like so one time is fine with me” Drizzy be reading my***mind 2 seconds ago

OKCoGoing

Oklahoma City oGoing What's going on OKC? Five things you need to know today, and more baking for everyone - Boston Business Journal… https://t.co/X4eoEmgkjd 2 seconds ago

SusanFo05886573

Susan Fox RT @c_bent320: @robreiner Ya know what @robreiner we are all the problem. We need to take a page from Hong Kong's book and hit the streets.… 3 seconds ago

benshamboy

Lepetitpecheur @engelbraith @tobystyke74 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇫🇷🇪🇸🎣 feckin 4,9% dont know, do you need someone to fecking dress you in the morni… https://t.co/kUuf5d0qtr 4 seconds ago

shelkenz

shelkenzio ✭ latverian public relations specialist I've never driven, much less owned, a car that wasn't like... on the verge of catastrophic mechanical failure. I do… https://t.co/f44GErx26Y 4 seconds ago

ayuchkoya

jin's alpaca RT @lovelyminiie: What did Hoseok say that day ?? We need to know. #FallonAsksBTS https://t.co/NduqTtv6XP 6 seconds ago

notthedeadone

Richard Matthew @MartinDaubney @IainDale Panels don't need to represent the public. They need to represent people who know what the… https://t.co/krkyOKk6IA 9 seconds ago

RobinDuehring

Lady Dragonfly 🌹 RT @davidsirota: Here's one single image that tells you what you need to know about @PeteButtigieg and the agenda he represents. Retweet… 10 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Interview: NWTF Hunting Heritage Banquet [Video]Interview: NWTF Hunting Heritage Banquet

The event will be held on Feb. 28 at the Tupelo Furniture Market Building No. 5.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

Verona warns residents about using tax returns to pay unpaid fines [Video]Verona warns residents about using tax returns to pay unpaid fines

Feb. 6, 2020

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.