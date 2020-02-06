Global  

"Chelsea are the team to beat."- That's The Tea with Vivianne Miedema & Lisa Evans

'Chelsea are the team to beat.'- That's The Tea with Vivianne Miedema & Lisa Evans

"Chelsea are the team to beat."- That's The Tea with Vivianne Miedema & Lisa Evans

Nicole is joined for this week's episode of That's The Tea by Arsenal stars Vivianne Miedema & Lisa Evans, Pippa Monique of AFTV and Nancy Baker from She's A Baller.
Arsenal star says an elite male player needs to come out if football is ever to accept homosexuality

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has said that it would take an elite male player coming out as gay...
PinkNews - Published


Miedema: Male player needs to come out for the game to accept gay footballers [Video]Miedema: Male player needs to come out for the game to accept gay footballers

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema believes it may take an elite men's player to come out as gay for football to accept homosexuality. While several current top female players are openly gay, there has..

