Health Headlines - 2-6-19

Health Headlines - 2-6-19

Health Headlines - 2-6-19

In today&apos;s health headlines we talk about how the doctor that found the Coronavirus has died from the virus.

Cruise Ship Passengers were found to have Coronavirus and people have been quarantined.

There is a new study that suggests that a lack of sleep can lead to an increased risk of Alzheimers.
Coronavirus: World facing shortage of protective equipment against deadly virus, WHO says

The world is facing a shortage of personnel protective equipment against coronavirus, according to...
WorldNews - Published

NI paper review: 'Radical surgery' for health system and rugby VIPs

Stories on health system problems and two rugby stars visiting west Belfast makes headlines.
BBC News - Published


National Wear Red Day

Today is National Wear Red Day, an event meant to bring awareness to the importance of heart health. Alicia Pattillo reporting.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:34Published

Health Headlines - 2-5-19

In today's health headlines we talk about how the Coronavirus has limited the places that people can fly and increased screening for international flyers. Around 5000 people on Cruise Ships have been..

Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:30Published

