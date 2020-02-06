Midmorning With Aundrea - February 6, 2020 (Part 1)

I hope dad knows he's doing let's go to the movies.

We're getting your ready for the oscars with a look at the nominations--and the snubs.

Our panel of not- very-official movie critics is here.

Midmorning: the oscar show starts right now.

This is it.

Oscar time in hollywood.

The red carpet is being rolled out for the winners - and the losers.

There's big names in all the categories.

And a few who are left out - and we just don't understand why.

Our panel of movie buffs are here this morning to talk about their favorites - and maybe even make a prediction or two.

Shane reese is our lead director here at wcbi.

Sydney franklin is our social media content director.

And, andrew raborn is one of talented production assistants.

Production assistants.

Steven pace >> as is normal most of the movies i have not changed but ecological who watch the oscars just kind of sort of enjoyed them and miss them haven't seen these movies either some these movies are scared because some these babies are very wide sitting you enjoy watching the oscars do you watch the movies well just like you always in a couple of movies ... i like what's in the preshow with all the dresses and tax and all the interviews and your you're a big movie watcher art that is, what got me into television production from the heads up into some of these that were going to talk about one of the big ones ford versus ferraris to tell me about it was a true story about a race where ford defeat ferrari and it's based off of the true story it's fun to play two big names will personally i thought it was a great in the moment a lot of fast action a lot of good at being but it's one of movies that will stick with you after week very stereotypical from us on the trailer i just cannot fast and furious is like a very good fast.

Fast and furious was good maybe and one came out this year correct yes but still the judge a rabbit this is interesting takes place in nazi germany and its comedy by ... like the two you can't pronounce anyone's name in the oscars is a silly dark comedy about a kid his dad's fighting the war so we can is an imaginary friend ... it's also played latency he's only directing his also its comedy but is there some historic value to it kind of it does give you the mindset of time.

A little which it is kind of making fun of the entire time which you can i have to ... when a person out there was a controversy with they went there with the let's move on to the irishman sidney you haven't seen this one either you have you know this is a netflix movie right yes this is the irishman yes okay so tell me about andrew well it is a very long to have some guy online that went all the way to watch it in sequence because of 3 1/2 hour.

3 1/2 hours later and have insomnia their gadgets very your typical style gangster movie has some very good actors and let jake that she ... it's very good actor throughout the entire movie is this when it's in theaters thing is an order to be in the academy awards have to be in the movies for two weeks so what netflix did was they ... released it to the movies for two weeks as well was the chances of a movie on netflix winning an academy award ... well it's not very common because the academy wants to permit you to go to the movies they're trying to get you to go to the movie theater to see these's ... which is why you sometimes see the actors and actresses before the movies come out think you become the money be i do a lot of light streaming but i do enjoy going to the movies now this is the one movie on our list that i saw our next be the marriage story i enjoyed it i took my daughter with me was her ideas she read the book she wanted to see the movie and i thought it was very great was empowering it talks a lot about helping your neighbors and ... if i'm not mistaken is the third of with radiation on this maybe ... social world is the lead and it seems like every time she's at the oscars she is on a roll were getting close to one that i have seen were getting close you have not seen little woman in i highly recommend the same as when i know you did see the marriage story i heard but the village might so would you think about it i really did enjoy this movie it's about this family's marriage story and these people that excel in love and i just cannot backtrack a little bit my parents are or so it interesting in a different perspective about it i was anxious about it but it was very good if you like i think this is definitely for you it was the focus on it was a very active heavy movie and it's a netflix original right with the big-name adam driver he's can be at the oscar for many years the child ... let's talk after lunch decided she does not need ... all the technical aspects of using the words they did a very good job showing that it is a mass movies are supposed to teach us and reach us in that way so we come back were going at their and best direct hi we're back with our panel of in the house shane andrew and sidney before we get to the specific categories we have a few more movies that we want to talk about the one that i keep in about his the joker is a decent, but maybe on ... the big thing is the trail of this, but type character is very dark it's very hard to watch times did you make it through an answer i did it's very reminded me a lot of did you expect this one to do well i expected to do well enough after this we have parasites or tell me what's this one and this one had a whole lot ... whole ton of different genres and different stories ... this is a movie that's best left for you to know anything before going inside will say you need to see it yes you need to go in with an open mind when that's all andrew has to say about that so were going to once upon a time in hollywood this movie is so good at coming about the aspects going on at this time.

As well it's very cool just to see the twist on it and all the actors were it's just a great movie ... you're always going to get quentin tarantino scenes where brad pitt is just driving around are just so great as you can see here lot of said it's real it's not like any scene here so the panel highly recommends this one looks good in 1917 this movie is amazing and it's kind of a gimmick where it's all light shot as if it's one take throughout the entire movie and it's kind of exhausting ... is just a really beautiful story and it's fantastic ... i'd be surprised ... as much as i want items evident in this is probably the thing ... phoenix is a weird to you doesn't project or maybe he throws himself into that character it takes him months to get after that character of its he takes it so seriously and is just amazing at this movie monday and towards the season we hear people very vocal about different issues ... and you can probably expect them to send a of his the hill probably went can go for real the array of harley scarlett johansson social rona charlie is there and who played eric allen and bombshell relate to work and judy 20 oh they can hear never saw judy but she's probably unaware she won the glue that goes to this she won the screen actors guild she sweeping all the so i'm sure that she will get this i'm going to go against the grain and ... i love to bombshell the makeup to the mannerisms all of that i haven't seen the entire movie trailers and let ... i think you should someone to click they would just delete with her not going to know the difference she great this meant that the best supporting actress is kathy bates scarlett johansson and the rabbit for speed mag robbie ... the stat category, how can you defeat scarlett johansson she's always great should there was one part was simply two different things at one time she put the boy's father and mother at the same time she likes them over here play the father then stepped over him by the mother best supporting actor tom hanks a beautiful day in the neighborhood anthony hopkins the two paragraphs al pacino the harassment intricacy of the irishman brad pitt once upon a time in hollywood these are all just the cream of the crop this is when we get a second commonly just the two statistic all right after the break