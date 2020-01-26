C1 3 february is black history month and today we're talking about a production the lyric theatre is putting on.

Trebecca henderson and whit whitaker are here to etll us more about: selma: the musical... the untold stories.

Welcome to the show!

1.

Black history month is an important time of year for the lyric theatre, how does the history of c1 3 the theatre play a role in your mission?

2.

What theater production is coming up at the lyric theatre & cultural arts center?

C1 3 dallas folders club, people started there in the club was a.

The group was established to fight for what is rice and for equipment economic freedom so soma is importers as well as all their own plexus revisit would bring is all about education and the opportunity for the community cannot learn somethin and and be part of that.

It looks like a mountain get the detail you always go and purchase [email protected]

I also call our box office which you and all of her social media and aflex leering we do have student and group rate for the show and you can purchase tickets at the door and so there's four different days.

People can get you the was seven through the night there to show 80 got do it should ask musical think you both so much.

Daisy explains why he international is a verbal and everyone seems final accuser testifying in his criminal