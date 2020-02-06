|
Is WWE Struggling Because Fans Are Losing Interest?
|
Is WWE Struggling Because Fans Are Losing Interest?
WWE is taking a beating from investors, who may have lost confidence in Vince McMahon's company due to sagging numbers and a management shakeup.
Katie Johnston reports.
|
|
|
|
