Business owners in Chico speak out on increase of vandalism

Business owners are frustrated..

And tired of the vandalism in downtown chico..

The latest victim..

One of the city's oldest businesses was targeted... action news now reporter mackenzie drigo is live at first and broadway... where the glass in two doors was shattered, at 'collier hardware'..

Syl lucena is the owner of collier hardware downtown..

He fixed the glass this morning.

It's not the first time for vandalism in the this area..

And he says..

He and other businesses around chico, are fed up with crime.

### take pkg syl lucena, the owner of collier hardware store 12 seconds ("with windows that are open its easy to slam them with a fist or we think he may have kicked it with his foot but he did not come into our store with the best of our knowledge,") stand up starts at 12 seconds ends 20 seconds trt 9 seconds ("i was told by one of the owners of collier hardware store that the man that broke the window last night was also taking these bins and flipping them over,") more vo starts on 21 seconds this is the picture of colliers hardware store front doors busted wide around 7 pm last night.

Chico police arresting this man - michael zillyette.

Businesses owners say crimes like this seem to be happening more.

<sot amanda bossheart owner of om foods