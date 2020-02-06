Global  

Demi Lovato to host new Quibi talk show

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s
The singer and actress will be interviewing guests for Pillow Talk, a show that will be art of the new streaming service Quibi.
