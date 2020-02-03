Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Matt Gaetz slams Mitt Romney

Matt Gaetz slams Mitt Romney

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Matt Gaetz slams Mitt Romney

Matt Gaetz slams Mitt Romney

Rep.

Matt Gaetz doesn&apos;t see difference between GOP Sen.

Mitt Romney and Democrats
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rep. Matt Gaetz Wants Sen. Mitt Romney Expelled From Republican Caucus

'I don't know what the difference is between Mitt Romney and a Democrat'
Daily Caller - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Romney Banished From CPAC [Video]Romney Banished From CPAC

Utah Senator Mitt Romney has angered the conservative movement. How angry are they? Romney is banned from CPAC 2020, the annual conservative gathering. CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp tweeted Friday that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.