Drone with thermal imaging used to check temperatures of Chinese residents amid coronavirus outbreak

Drone with thermal imaging used to check temperatures of Chinese residents amid coronavirus outbreak

Drone with thermal imaging used to check temperatures of Chinese residents amid coronavirus outbreak

A drone with thermal imaging was used to check residents' temperature in a community in southern China amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Drone with thermal imaging used to check temperatures of Chinese residents amid coronavirus outbreak

A drone with thermal imaging was used to check residents' temperature in a community in southern China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The video, filmed in the city of Yichun in Jiangxi Province on January 30, shows a drone with thermal imaging flying into the sky to help check the residents' temperature when they stood next to the window inside their apartments.

According to reports, the residential community uses the drone instead of human beings to avoid the spreading of coronavirus.

The drone can check the person's temperature within two metres.




