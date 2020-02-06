Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Demi Lovato to host new Quibi talk show

Demi Lovato to host new Quibi talk show

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Demi Lovato to host new Quibi talk show

Demi Lovato to host new Quibi talk show

The singer and actress will be interviewing guests for Pillow Talk, a show that will be art of the new streaming service Quibi.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Demi Lovato Is Getting Her Own Pillow Talk Show

Demi Lovato is adding another credit to her long resume: Talk show host. Lovato is just the latest...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •ContactMusicJust JaredFOXNews.comJust Jared JrBillboard.comThe Wrap



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato to host Quibi talk show [Video]Demi Lovato to host Quibi talk show

Demi Lovato is set to host a new talk show for Quibi, which will explore issues such as activism, body positivity, sex, gender identity, relationships, social media and wellness.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published

Demi Lovato Set to Host Quibi Talk Show | THR News [Video]Demi Lovato Set to Host Quibi Talk Show | THR News

Demi Lovato is joining the parade of stars with a show at short-form streamer Quibi.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.