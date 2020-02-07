Pro Chefs Review TV Cooking Shows 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bon Appetit - Duration: 14:35s - Published Pro Chefs Review TV Cooking Shows Join Brad Leone, Gaby Melian, Molly Baz, Chris Morocco, Alex Delany, Priya Krishna, Carla Lalli Music and Claire Saffitz for another episode of Test Kitchen Talks. In this episode, they review clips from television cooking shows, including 'Masterchef with Gordon Ramsay,' 'Entertaining with Emeril,' 'Rachel Ray,' 'Maangchi,' 'Barefoot Contessa' (Ina Garten) and 'The French Chef' with Julia Child. 0

