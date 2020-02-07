Global  

Pro Chefs Review TV Cooking Shows

Join Brad Leone, Gaby Melian, Molly Baz, Chris Morocco, Alex Delany, Priya Krishna, Carla Lalli Music and Claire Saffitz for another episode of Test Kitchen Talks.

In this episode, they review clips from television cooking shows, including 'Masterchef with Gordon Ramsay,' 'Entertaining with Emeril,' 'Rachel Ray,' 'Maangchi,' 'Barefoot Contessa' (Ina Garten) and 'The French Chef' with Julia Child.
