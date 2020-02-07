Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Two Dozen Passengers From Cruise Ship In NJ Tested For Coronavirus

Two Dozen Passengers From Cruise Ship In NJ Tested For Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
Two Dozen Passengers From Cruise Ship In NJ Tested For Coronavirus

Two Dozen Passengers From Cruise Ship In NJ Tested For Coronavirus

In New Jersey, nearly two dozen Chinese nationals are being tested for coronavirus after arriving in Bayonne, N.J.

Some of those passengers are now at a hospital.

CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Four New Jersey cruise ship passengers hospitalized for coronavirus screening

About two dozen passengers aboard a Caribbean cruise ship that docked in Bayonne, New Jersey, on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •MediaiteCBS 2


Inside a coronavirus quarantined cruise ship

The coronavirus crisis is growing as more cruise ships are quarantined over infection fears. One in...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •SBSCBC.caIndiaTimesNew Zealand HeraldFrance 24Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Number of coronavirus cases on cruise ship off Japan rises steeply [Video]Number of coronavirus cases on cruise ship off Japan rises steeply

At least 61 people on a cruise liner off Japan tested positive for coronavirus on Friday (February 7), and thousands of passengers remain confined to their cabins. Beth Timmins reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published

Steep rise in number of coronavirus cases on cruise ship off Japan [Video]Steep rise in number of coronavirus cases on cruise ship off Japan

At least 61 people on a cruise liner off Japan tested positive for coronavirus on Friday (February 7), and thousands of passengers remain confined to their cabins. Beth Timmins reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.