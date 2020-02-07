Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Walt Disney World's New Star Wars Hotel

Walt Disney World's New Star Wars Hotel

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Walt Disney World's New Star Wars Hotel

Walt Disney World's New Star Wars Hotel

Disney will begin taking reservations later this year for their new Star Wars themed hotel which is scheduled to open next year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

6 Most Notable Oscar Winners Throughout History [Video]6 Most Notable Oscar Winners Throughout History

6 Most Notable Oscar Winners Throughout History On Feb. 9, the 92nd annual Academy Awards will be hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Before the star-studded night, here are..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published

Katie Price will be divorced from Kieran Hayler 'in the next few days' [Video]Katie Price will be divorced from Kieran Hayler 'in the next few days'

Katie Price and Kieran Hayler will be officially divorced "in the next few days", according to an Instagram update from the star.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.