How do you defeat Trump? Bernie answers

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Friday in New Hampshire said the eventual Democratic nominee needed to have the 'largest voter turnout' in U.S. history to be able to beat Trump.
"In my view, you do not defeat Trump unless you have the largest voter turnout in the history of the country," Sanders at the Politics & Eggs event at Saint Anselm College in Manchester.

Sanders said there needed to be 'huge increase in young people's participation in the political process' and it was important to reach out to Trump's working class supporters.



