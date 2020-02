Midday Weather Update: High Wind Warning Shore 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:11s - Published Matt Peterson has the latest forecast. Matt Peterson has the latest forecast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Midday Weather Update: High Wind Warning Shore AMAZING, AND WONDERFULRESTAURANT EVERYBODY NEEDS TOGET OUT THERE AND CHECK THEMOUT.LETS CHECK OUT WHAT IS GOINGON WEATHER-WISE.IT IS A VERY, VERY ACTIVEFRIDAY, ACROSS THE DELAWAREVALLEY.IT STARTED OUT WITH THE THREATFOR JUST SOME STRONG WINDS ANDTHEN OF COURSE WE HAD SEVEREWEATHER THAT CAME THROUGH,STORM SCAN THREE IS SHOWING USTHAT FRONT AS IT WENT THROUGHWESTERN SUBURBS, SPAWNING THATTORNADO WARNING IN NEW CASTLECOUNTY DELAWARE AS WELL, ASPARTS OF THE CHESTER COUNTY,DELAWARE COUNTY, TOO AND SALEMCOUNTY, NEW JERSEY.WE NEVER DID GET A TORNADO ONTHE GROUND.THAT IS GOOD NEWS FOR US, BUTSTRONG WINDS STILL A BIGPROBLEM, FOR US EVEN AS WE GOTHROUGH THE AFTERNOON.SHOW YOU WIND GUSTS REPORTSTHAT WE HAD WITH THAT SYSTEMTHAT WENT THROUGH IN A SECOND.WE HAVE SOME, AREAS OF SOMELOCALLY HEAVY RAIN RIGHT NOWIN BURLINGTON COUNTY.MOUNT LAUREL, FOR THE DIXWHERE OUR RADAR CITIES ANDSHAMONG.ALSO, THERE IS THOSE POCKETSOF THE HEAVIER DOWNPOURS STILLMIXING IN WITH AREAS OF JUSTPLANE RAIN THAT CONTINUE TOROTATE THROUGH THE REGION.WE ARE NOT OUT JUST YET NOTJUST WITH THE RAIN BUT WITHTHE VERY STRONG GUSTY WIND ASWELL.WE WILL GO DOWN TO THE SHOREWHERE STRONGEST WINDS HAVEALREADY BEEN REPORTED, MYSTICISLAND NORTH OF ATLANTIC CITYIN OCEAN COUNTY AT 11:00 THISMORNING CAME IN WITH WINDGUSTS RIGHT AROUND 65 MILES ANHOUR AND THEN ALSO, DOWN INTOCAPE MAY COUNTY SEE AISLE JUSTOFF THE COASTLINE THERE WITHTHE BUOY COMING IN WITH61 MILES AN HOUR WIND GUSTS ASTHAT FRONT CAME ROLLING ACROSSTHE SHORE POINTS, VERYSTRONGLY.I ALREADY SHOWED YOU THAT IS73 MILES AN HOUR WIND GUST WASOFFICIALLY REPORTED IN CAPEMAY AS WELL.TAKE A LOOK AT FUTURE WINGUSTS HERE THROUGH THE REST OFTHE AFTERNOON.EVEN AT 3:00 TODAY STILLGUSTING AS HIGH AS 30 OR SOMILES AN HER THROUGH LEHIGHI-95 CORRIDOR STILL AROUND 40OR SO MILES AN HOUR AND SOUTHJERSEY POTENTIALLY STILL AHIGH AS 50 OR 60 MILES ANHOUR.WE HAD PLENTY OF REPORTS OFPOWER OUTAGES, TREES, POWERLINES COMING DOWN.THAT WILL BE A THREAT FORREMAINDER OF THE DAY TODAY.GOING THROUGH TOMORROWMORNING, WE WILL START TO GETA LITTLE BIT QUIETER WITH THEWIND BUT STILL PRETTY GUSTYAND THAT WILL CARRY THROUGHMOST OF THE DAY ON SATURDAY.WIND ALERTS UNTIL7:00 TONIGHT.DARK ARE SHADE AGO THIS KINDHAVE GOLD COLOR THAT IS OURHIGH WIN WARNING.ALSO WE HAVE A WIND ADVISORYFOR REST OF THE AREA SAY FORPOCONOS THAT ALSO UNTIL7:00 TONIGHT THAT IS OUR WINADVISORY.ALSO NOW GETTING COLDER AIRBROUGHT IN ON THE BACK SIDE OFTHE FRONT SO NOW GET SOMETHINGSNOW DEVELOPING IN THOSEHIGHER ELEVATIONS OF THEPOCONOS MOUNTAINS OURNEIGHBORHOOD NETWORK PROVESTHERE ARE AT JACK FROST BIGBOULDER THAT THE SNOW ISCOMING DOWN W A QUICK COUPLEINCHES A INN DANGEROUS TRAVELWINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FORTHOSE NORTHERN COUNTIES TOO.HEADING THROUGH WEEKENDOVERALL OUR SATURDAY NOT TOOBAD, MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS BUTTHAT PLEAS WILL BE STILLSTRONG.SUNDAY MORNING THOUGH THAT ISWHERE WE COULD HAVE ANOTHERCHANCE FOR WET SNOWFLAKESNORTH OF THE CITY.LOOKING AT OUR SEVEN DAYFORECAST BRIEFLY HERETEMPERATURES IN THE 50'S THISMORNING.THEY ARE START TO GO DROP,DOWN IN THE 40'S IN THEAFTERNOON AND THEN OVERNIGHTTONIGHT, AS LOW AS THE 20'S.VERY WINTER LOOK I CAN THISWEEKEND WITH TEMPERATURES INTHE 40'S AND THEN EARLY NEXTWEEK RAIN DOES RETURN BACKUPIN THE 50'S, JANELLE AND JIM.





