Number of coronavirus cases on cruise ship off Japan rises steeply

Number of coronavirus cases on cruise ship off Japan rises steeply

Number of coronavirus cases on cruise ship off Japan rises steeply

At least 61 people on a cruise liner off Japan tested positive for coronavirus on Friday (February 7), and thousands of passengers remain confined to their cabins.

Beth Timmins reports.
