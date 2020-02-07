Number of coronavirus cases on cruise ship off Japan rises steeply

At least 61 people on a cruise liner off Japan tested positive for coronavirus on Friday (February 7), and thousands of passengers remain confined to their cabins.



Recent related videos from verified sources Steep rise in number of coronavirus cases on cruise ship off Japan At least 61 people on a cruise liner off Japan tested positive for coronavirus on Friday (February 7), and thousands of passengers remain confined to their cabins. Beth Timmins reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:40Published 31 minutes ago Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The Princess Diamond cruise ship is entering its third full day of quarantine after a disembarked passenger tested positive for coronavirus. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published 4 hours ago