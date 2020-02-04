Global  

You Decide 2020: Iowa caucus results shows Buttigieg, Sanders on top

The results have been released and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, just edged Senator Bernie Sanders.
With 62% of precincts in, Pete Buttigieg has an estimated 26.9% of state delegates, a slight lead...
Here's the latest for Tuesday February 4th: Iowa caucus results delayed; Buttigieg says he's...
On Friday, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez discussed the Iowa caucus. The caucus has been a disaster, with no clear winner declared and major reporting errors throughout. Both Bernie..

The complete release of voting results in the Midwest state has been delayed for days.

