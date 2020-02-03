Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shaughna Phillips Is Serious About Callum Jones

Shaughna Phillips Is Serious About Callum Jones

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Shaughna Phillips Is Serious About Callum JonesHere's the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Love Island’s Shaughna set for heartache as Callum moves on

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips looks set for heartache as Callum Jones seals his feelings for new...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Tamworth Herald


Casa Amor puts Love Island’s Callum and Shaughna under strain

The relationship between Love Island’s Callum Jones and Shaughna Phillips comes under strain as the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Callum Jones breaks Shaughna Phillips' heart in Love Island recoupling [Video]Callum Jones breaks Shaughna Phillips' heart in Love Island recoupling

'Love Island's Callum Jones has recoupled with Molly Smith, leaving Shaughna Phillips single as the boys return from Casa Amor.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:58Published

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips wants to make things 'official' with Callum Jones [Video]Love Island's Shaughna Phillips wants to make things 'official' with Callum Jones

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips wants to make things 'official' with Callum Jones Shaughna wants to make things "official" with Callum- but he's already dumped her and moved on with new girl Molly..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.