James Clemens has record signing day

The jets turned out their biggest signing class in james clemens football history.

Eventually more than 10 players will sign with colleges.

But six did today.

Dylan blackburn and lee coleman are making the long trip from to huntsville to play for alabama a&m!

We'll be seeing a lot of them.

Chris hope signed with east tennessee state.

Jon granger signed with lindsey wilson.

Jordan johnson is going to delta state and christian brown is going to west georgia.

Brown and johnson will meet on the gridiron on opposing teams this season!

I can't wait for our first meeting.

Even though we are on two different teams, say we go on like field goal or something, i can't wait to compete.

Any chance i get against him i'm going to go hard on him.

They've put a lot of hard work in.

They're close, they're close with us, we're close with them.

It's truly like a family and part of the james clemens family is staying together playing for coach conell maynor..

Blackburn and coleman get to play in the magic city classic next year for alabama a&m.

They have a lot of reasons why they chose the bulldogs.

But the main reason.

Its close to home.

I'm a big family guy so i really like to see my family.

It feels pretty good, pretty much i can be home town hero coleman says blackburn is like a brother to him.

And he's excited to