Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Knives Out Sequel Confirmed

Knives Out Sequel Confirmed

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Knives Out Sequel Confirmed&apos;Knives Out&apos; was one of the surprise hits of 2019.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Knives Out sequel officially announced at Lionsgate

Director Rian Johnson's critically acclaimed whodunit murder mystery Knives Out will get a sequel....
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •Lainey GossipJust JaredContactMusic


Yes, 'Knives Out' will get a sequel

Looks like another case for Detective Benoit Blanc. On Thursday, Lionsgate announced a sequel to...
Mashable - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LONGCONVEXITY

LongConvexity RT @highsnobiety: A ‘Knives Out’ sequel is officially in the works 😍 https://t.co/yxhuIwnsNt https://t.co/qATAA8jPpi 11 minutes ago

highsnobiety

HIGHSNOBIETY A ‘Knives Out’ sequel is officially in the works 😍 https://t.co/yxhuIwnsNt https://t.co/qATAA8jPpi 13 minutes ago

CCargoe2

Chris Cargoe Knives Out Sequel Confirmed https://t.co/cAcyRhRZAc 25 minutes ago

TheSiriSnape

Siri Snape △⃒⃘ ⚯͛ RT @Hypable: 'Knives Out' sequel officially confirmed by Lionsgate https://t.co/NhfT9ThEmi https://t.co/3kY0ErKkpu 38 minutes ago

aya_saru_l4

アヤセ RT @IGN: A Knives Out sequel is on the way, Lionsgate confirmed, with a potential 2022 release date. https://t.co/8e5zhkzjvW https://t.co/t… 1 hour ago

Tortilla_Senpai

𝙏𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙙𝙖 @ 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙆𝙃 1🗝🐝 RT @NerdGangNation: The @Lionsgate CEO has confirmed a #KnivesOut sequel is in development. https://t.co/XjE5du7GKA https://t.co/yQf1smVU… 2 hours ago

larryodean

Larry O. Dean A Knives Out sequel is coming https://t.co/vfFZzDMJRI 2 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: Get ready for more #KnivesOut https://t.co/9PNEyIUHz7 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Knives Out' Sequel to Focus on Daniel Craig's Detective Character | THR News [Video]'Knives Out' Sequel to Focus on Daniel Craig's Detective Character | THR News

The $40 million original film with an ensemble cast has grossed nearly $250 million worldwide.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.