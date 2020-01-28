Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > 'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals

'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals

'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday addressed Nancy Pelosi's ripping of his State of the Union address, and weighed the potential threat posed by Iowa front-runners Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals

Trump addressed reporters on the White House lawn before heading to North Carolina for an economic policy summit.

It was the first time the president commented on Nancy Pelosi's ripping of his State of the Union address Tuesday (Feb.

4), a move she made after Trump did not shake her extended hand earlier in the evening.

Trump was also asked who posed a bigger threat to winning a second term in 2020 - Pete Buttigieg or Bernie Sanders.

Buttigieg won Monday's (Feb.

3) Iowa caucuses, it was announced Friday, narrowly beating Sanders.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

2668

Al 😀! 'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals https://t.co/vtLJPD5Fi5 🙄 6 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page 'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals: https://t.co/Xp15LPnobB #WhiteHouse 18 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iowa caucus chaos sparks Democrat frustration [Video]Iowa caucus chaos sparks Democrat frustration

The Democratic Party’s effort to choose an election challenger to Donald Trump got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming “inconsistencies” for an indefinite delay in the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:43Published

John Bolton's new information breaks down Trump's defense strategy [Video]John Bolton's new information breaks down Trump's defense strategy

Former national security adviser John Bolton spoke out about the Ukraine scandal. According to CNN, the new information hurt President Donald Trump’s defense strategy. Bolton revealed in a draft for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.