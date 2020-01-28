'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals

Trump addressed reporters on the White House lawn before heading to North Carolina for an economic policy summit.

It was the first time the president commented on Nancy Pelosi's ripping of his State of the Union address Tuesday (Feb.

4), a move she made after Trump did not shake her extended hand earlier in the evening.

Trump was also asked who posed a bigger threat to winning a second term in 2020 - Pete Buttigieg or Bernie Sanders.

Buttigieg won Monday's (Feb.

3) Iowa caucuses, it was announced Friday, narrowly beating Sanders.