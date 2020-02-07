Global  

Keanu Reeves has been dating artist girlfriend 'for years'

Keanu Reeves has been dating artist girlfriend 'for years'

Keanu Reeves has been dating artist girlfriend 'for years'

Keanu Reeves only made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Alexandra Grant in November, however actress Jennifer Tilly has revealed that the pair have been dating for years.
