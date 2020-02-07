Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jenna Dewan requests maiden name be legally restored

Jenna Dewan requests maiden name be legally restored

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Jenna Dewan requests maiden name be legally restored

Jenna Dewan requests maiden name be legally restored

Jenna Dewan has asked a judge to legally restore her maiden name following her divorce from Channing Tatum.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jenna Dewan Wants Maiden Name Back After Divorce From Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan is looking to erase all traces of Channing Tatum after their divorce ... because she's...
TMZ.com - Published

Jenna Dewan Files Legal Request to Ditch Channing Tatum's Last Name Following Divorce

The 'Supergirl' actress has asked judge to legally restore her maiden name after her divorce...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Jenna Dewan requests maiden name be legally restored https://t.co/BcMZHEXU3s https://t.co/PtvSZjK3… 1 day ago

ViralNewsNow1

Viral News Now Jenna Dewan requests to go back to maiden name weeks after finalizing divorce with Channing Tatum… https://t.co/8RGZCrVow2 1 day ago

People_SA

People Magazine SA Jenna Dewan requests maiden name be legally restored - https://t.co/iOaJ8iccEU https://t.co/fyCYY7MAxo 1 day ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Jenna Dewan requests to go back to her maiden name weeks after finalizing divorce with Channing Tatum https://t.co/sxQ4… 2 days ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity Jenna Dewan requests to go back to her maiden name weeks after finalizing divorce with Channing Tatum https://t.co/sxQ4tcoIC7 2 days ago

CinemaNews24

CINEMANEW24.COM Jenna Dewan requests maiden name be legally restored – Film News | https://t.co/z8Ev4M8udX https://t.co/m04WNT3WgG https://t.co/OXKxJzTevl 2 days ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Jenna Dewan requests maiden name be legally restored https://t.co/BcMZHEXU3s https://t.co/PtvSZjK31S 2 days ago

showbiznews3

showbiz news Jenna Dewan requests to go back to maiden name weeks after finalizing divorce with Channing Tatum https://t.co/1wUQd6cMR5 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jenna Dewan wants to drop Channing Tatum's name [Video]Jenna Dewan wants to drop Channing Tatum's name

Jenna Dewan has applied to a court to have her maiden name restored following her divorce from Channing Tatum.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.